Same again for Sunderland against Plymouth

Sunderland have no fresh injury concerns going into their game against Plymouth.

The Black Cats still have a long injury list but manager Lee Johnson said he is hopeful to have the same squad available from the 5-0 win against Morecambe in midweek.

Sunderland still have several players sidelined with injury, including Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady and Corry Evans.

Despite the lengthy injury list, Johnson revealed Dennis Cirkin and Denver Hume are “not a million miles away” from returning.

After replacing Ryan Lowe earlier in the week, Steven Schumacher could tinker with his squad ahead of the trip north.

The new Plymouth boss is expected to have a similar group available to the one that drew 1-1 with MK Dons in midweek, with no new injury concerns.

Brendan Galloway is the only long-term absentee for the Pilgrims with a knee injury.

Argyle are currently one place below Sunderland in Sky Bet League One, sitting in fifth with one win in their last five games.