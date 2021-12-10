Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sports Personality of the Year plans scaled back in response to Omicron variant

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 3:32 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 6:20 pm
The audience for the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year ceremony has been scaled back due to Covid-19 (PA Archive)
The BBC is scaling back its plans for the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony on December 19 in response to the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The broadcaster confirmed in a statement that the ceremony will take place without a studio audience, and access to the event in Salford will be restricted to “essential staff and contributors”.

“The health and safety of those attending BBC Sports Personality of the Year is always our primary concern,” the BBC said.

Emma Raducanu is the odds-on favourite for the BBC prize
Emma Raducanu is the odds-on favourite for the BBC prize (ZUMA/PA Media)

“Following the announcement from the UK Government that new Coronavirus measures are to be introduced in England, we’ve taken the decision not to have a studio audience at this year’s event.”

There are concerns the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the Delta variant, and it is expected to become the dominant strain in the UK and worldwide.

The UK Government enacted ‘Plan B’ measures earlier this week which included advice for people in England to work from home where possible and for certain venues – including sports stadia holding more than 10,000 – to require spectators to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative Covid test.

The shortlist for the awards is expected to be confirmed early next week, with US Open champion Emma Raducanu the odds-on bookmakers’ favourite.

