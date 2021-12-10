Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burnley wait on Maxwel Cornet ahead of West Ham clash

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 3:44 pm
Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet is a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham (Richard Sellers/PA)
Burnley's Maxwel Cornet is a doubt for Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham (Richard Sellers/PA)

Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet is a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

Cornet limped off with a thigh injury during last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle and has an outside chance of making the game.

Manager Sean Dyche will make a late decision on defender Ben Mee (shoulder), but full-back Connor Roberts has not trained this week because of illness and is doubtful while striker Ashley Barnes (thigh) and midfielder Dale Stephens (Covid-19) are still out.

West Ham will recall their big guns following their midweek night off.

David Moyes made 11 changes as the Hammers lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League, with their place in the next round already assured.

Aaron Cresswell is a doubt for the trip to Turf Moor, with Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredericks all injured.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Mee, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Long.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Perkins.

