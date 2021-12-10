Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake fitness doubts for Manchester City

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 4:24 pm
Gabriel Jesus is an injury doubt for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gabriel Jesus is an injury doubt for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City will check on Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake ahead of the champions’ Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday.

Forward Jesus missed the midweek win at Leipzig with a knock while midfielder Foden (ankle) and defender Ake (back) were substituted during the game in Germany.

Ferran Torres remains on the casualty list with a broken foot.

Wolves have Willy Boly back available after the defender recovered from a muscle injury.

Marcal, who has been absent following a positive coronavirus test, can also be called upon again.

Conor Coady and Rayan Ait-Nouri sustained knocks in the 1-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend but are fit. Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain sidelined.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Grealish, Foden, Mahrez, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Saiss, Bueno, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Jimenez, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Hwang, Traore, Campbell.

