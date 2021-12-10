Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Burnley boss Sean Dyche keen to avoid Covid-disrupted bid for top-flight safety

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 4:42 pm
Burnley manager Sean Dyche is keeping his fingers crossed over Covid-19 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Burnley manager Sean Dyche is keeping his fingers crossed over Covid-19 (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sean Dyche is keeping his fingers crossed that Covid-19 cases do not disrupt his efforts to guide Burnley to Premier League safety.

After seeing Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte become the latest manager left counting the cost of a coronavirus outbreak at his club, Dyche insisted the health of his players and staff remained the ultimate priority but admitted the disruption caused by the illness could cause real problems.

The Clarets manager, who will send his side into battle with West Ham on Sunday, said: “We’re all trying to live our lives in some kind of normal [way]. I don’t think we can constantly worry about it.

“It’s not ideal, I’m sure of that, quite obviously, but I think we’ve just got to adhere to the rules that are advised from the medical situation and hope that it doesn’t happen, hope that it doesn’t have an outbreak or a pod or whatever you wish to use in your group and your team and if so, just it doesn’t affect anyone.

“We’ve had one with Dale Stephens recently. It was a one-off, nobody else involved and that’s what you’re hoping for to bring a protective element to what we’re trying to do.

“And the bigger picture, of course, is the game schedule as well. It’s no-one’s fault, quite obviously, but it knocks on to the game schedule and games keep getting replaced and stuff like that, so there’s a lot more to it,

“Health is the main thing, but then behind that, there’s a lot of planning, there’s a lot of organisation, there’s a lot of things it knocks on to.”

Dyche’s players will resume the battle for priceless points having already had their Christmas party – “I wasn’t there. I’m positive I wasn’t there. It wasn’t my party,” said Dyche when asked how it had gone – and with the manager already casting one eye towards January.

He has spent recent weeks reading speculation that soon-to-be-out-of-contract defensive duo James Tarkowski and Ben Mee could be targets for Newcastle as they prepare to wield their new-found riches for the first time.

However, he remains relaxed about the situation and even suggested he could be active too with new owners also in place at Turf Moor.

Dyche said: “If there are options available, then we’ll certainly be looking at them, which we are doing now.

“That’s an ongoing thing from the club and it has been, but it’s probably slightly more open-minded, I would suggest, now in this ownership about what we can do, so we’re certainly looking at options of what we can possibly do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]