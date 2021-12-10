Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kelly Chambers takes confidence from recent form as Reading tackle Chelsea

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 4:44 pm
Reading are currently eighth in the WSL and take on second-placed Chelsea (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading boss Kelly Chambers has urged her side to “take confidence” from their recent performances when they face Chelsea.

The Royals are unbeaten in their last four games, with three wins and a draw, and are currently eighth in the Women’s Super League table.

Chambers, who won November’s WSL Manager of the Month award, told the club website: “I think we have to take confidence from our last performances, as the girls have really bonded over the last month.

“There’s no hiding that we know it’s going to be tough, obviously we have a few players missing from the team due to injuries that they’ve picked up on internationals and the amount of games played in November.”

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea side are currently second in the WSL with seven wins from eight and are just one point behind leaders Arsenal.

Chambers added: “Although we know Chelsea are a top side, there are things I want to see from us like any other game, with our intensity in the press, working hard in and out of possession, execute our plans to counteract Chelsea’s playstyle so we can try and get something from the game.”

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr will be looking to continue her good run of form after scoring two goals to steer Chelsea to FA Cup victory against Arsenal last Sunday.

Fran Kirby scored and Kerr struck twice for Chelsea as they beat the Gunners 3-0 to win the 2020-21 domestic treble, adding to the Women’s Super League title and the League Cup.

Kerr is currently top goalscorer in the WSL with nine goals so far this season.

