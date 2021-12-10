Kelly Chambers takes confidence from recent form as Reading tackle Chelsea

Reading boss Kelly Chambers has urged her side to “take confidence” from their recent performances when they face Chelsea.

The Royals are unbeaten in their last four games, with three wins and a draw, and are currently eighth in the Women’s Super League table.

Chambers, who won November’s WSL Manager of the Month award, told the club website: “I think we have to take confidence from our last performances, as the girls have really bonded over the last month.

“There’s no hiding that we know it’s going to be tough, obviously we have a few players missing from the team due to injuries that they’ve picked up on internationals and the amount of games played in November.”

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea side are currently second in the WSL with seven wins from eight and are just one point behind leaders Arsenal.

Chambers added: “Although we know Chelsea are a top side, there are things I want to see from us like any other game, with our intensity in the press, working hard in and out of possession, execute our plans to counteract Chelsea’s playstyle so we can try and get something from the game.”

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr will be looking to continue her good run of form after scoring two goals to steer Chelsea to FA Cup victory against Arsenal last Sunday.

Fran Kirby scored and Kerr struck twice for Chelsea as they beat the Gunners 3-0 to win the 2020-21 domestic treble, adding to the Women’s Super League title and the League Cup.

Kerr is currently top goalscorer in the WSL with nine goals so far this season.