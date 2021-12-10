Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calum Butcher suspended as Dundee United host Livingston

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 5:08 pm
Calum Butcher begins a new ban (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Calum Butcher begins a fresh suspension as Dundee United host Livingston in the cinch Premiership.

Butcher was handed a three-match ban following a challenge on Celtic’s David Turnbull last weekend, as the United midfielder returned from a two-game suspension.

Dylan Levitt is back in training and could return while right-back Liam Smith (knee) and striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) are working their way back to fitness.

Tom Parkes and Jack McMillan are both expected to be fit for Livingston despite being substituted after picking up minor injuries in Wednesday’s victory over Hibernian.

Odin Bailey is likely to return to the squad after missing the last two games.

Long-term absentees Adam Lewis and Daniel Barden remain sidelined.

