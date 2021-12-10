Rhian Brewster out with hamstring injury as Sheffield United face QPR

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sheffield United will be without Rhian Brewster when they host QPR at Bramall Lane.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed that the striker has suffered “significant damage” to his hamstring tendon and is ruled out.

The Blades boss also confirmed that goalkeeper Robin Olsen is still not fit and is unavailable for selection.

John Fleck is back in training after collapsing on the pitch during United’s 1-0 win at Reading on November 23.

QPR manager Mark Warburton could make changes to his injury-hit squad when they face the Blades.

Warburton only named six substitutes against Stoke last weekend and said post-match that injuries had hurt his squad.

The Hoops are unlikely to have striker Lyndon Dykes available, as well as Lee Wallace, Albert Adomah and Sam McCallum, who all missed out last weekend.

Warburton could call upon Ossie Kakay and Sam Field, both of whom came in to start against Stoke.