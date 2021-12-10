St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson sidelined by groin problem By Press Association December 10, 2021, 5:30 pm Cammy Macpherson (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson is facing a spell on the sidelines with a groin problem. Craig Bryson is available after suspension, while attackers Glenn Middleton and Stevie May are both in contention to return after their recent lay-offs. Murray Davidson could miss out with a knock, while David Wotherspoon is absent with a knee problem. Defender Jack MacKenzie is back fit and available for Aberdeen’s trip to Perth. Midfielder Dylan McGeouch remains out with a calf injury, along with Matty Kennedy. Defenders Calvin Ramsay, Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are all still sidelined. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen teen star Calvin Ramsay ‘getting closer’ to returning from injury, confirms boss Stephen Glass Malky Mackay feels for Ross County supporters following postponement of St Johnstone match Ross County’s trip to St Johnstone postponed due to waterlogged McDiarmid Park pitch No new problems for Aberdeen against St Mirren