Ayoze Perez could miss clash with old club Newcastle as Leicester monitor seven

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 7:06 pm
Ayoze Perez was one of seven Leicester players to miss out in midweek and he will hope to return against his former club Newcastle on Sunday (Rui Vieira/PA)
Ayoze Perez was one of seven Leicester players to miss out in midweek and he will hope to return against his former club Newcastle on Sunday (Rui Vieira/PA)

Leicester continue to monitor their players ahead of Sunday’s game against Newcastle amid a Covid outbreak at the club.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Jannik Vestergaard, Daniel Amartey, Ademola Lookman, Filip Benkovic and Vontae Daley-Campbell all missed the defeat to Napoli due to illness or for coronavirus-related reasons.

Youri Tielemans returned from a five-match absence with a calf injury to start the match in Naples and the midfielder, having played 77 minutes, is expected to be involved again.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe hopes to have Fabian Schar and Ryan Fraser available.

Defender Schar missed training at the start of the week because of a rib problem, while winger Fraser sat out last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Burnley with a minor hamstring issue, but both are expected to be fit for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Ciaran Clark returns from suspension, but fellow defender Paul Dummett continues to work his way back from a calf injury.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Castagne, Thomas, Bertrand, Soyuncu, Nelson, Evans, Amartey, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daley-Campbell, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Tielemans, Marcal-Madivadua, Lookman, Vardy, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Hayden, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.

