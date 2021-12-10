Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Let’s hammer it home – David Moyes keen to take advantage of festive fixtures

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 10:33 pm
West Ham could open up a gap in the top four places if they win their next two games (Adam Davy/PA)
West Ham could open up a gap in the top four places if they win their next two games (Adam Davy/PA)

David Moyes hopes West Ham take advantage of the fixture list and consolidate their position in the Champions League places.

The Hammers visit lowly Burnley on Sunday sitting in fourth place after last weekend’s impressive win over Chelsea, while fifth-placed Spurs are not in action due to the coronavirus outbreak that has infected 13 first-team players and staff.

Then on Wednesday, they travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal, who are also vying for a place in the top four after an encouraging season so far under Mikel Arteta.

If West Ham can win both of those games – with Spurs also possibly out of action next week as well – they could give themselves a cushion going into the festive period.

Moyes is wary of the challenge ahead, though.

“I think it does give us a chance to try and do that,” he said. “But also we’ve got to be mindful of the level of competition.

“I think that the Premier League, all games are tough, so we go to Burnley and it’s always tough there and you’re talking about Arsenal as if they are not an excellent team so I think it’s easy to say it – in real-life action, they’re really tough games.

“I hope you’re right and that we can win them and really hammer it home and that we can get ourselves in a really good position.

“The Tottenham situation, you never know how it works. It may somehow benefit them. It may also favour Brighton as they have had quite a few injuries so they might say this is a good opportunity to miss a game.”

West Ham are sweating on the fitness of Aaron Cresswell, who has been out with a back injury.

Moyes added: “Cress is doing much better, it will be touch and go if he makes it or not.

“We’ve seen him out and about a little bit and he’s doing a bit more, feeling a bit more mobile than he has been. It would be important if we could get him back, it would help us a lot.

“We’ll give him every opportunity to try and make it.”

