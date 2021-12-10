Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mikel Arteta believes Emile Smith Rowe gives Arsenal new attacking threat

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 10:33 pm
Mikel Arteta believes that Emile Smith Rowe improves Arsenal’s attacking threat (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mikel Arteta believes that Emile Smith Rowe improves Arsenal’s attacking threat (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mikel Arteta believes that Emile Smith Rowe has improved Arsenal’s attacking threat and hailed the youngster’s improvement this season.

The 21-year-old could be back in contention for the visit of Southampton after returning to training on Tuesday, despite being ruled out of his side’s 2-1 defeat by Everton on Monday.

Smith Rowe’s form this season earned him a first senior England call-up for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino in November, on the back of scoring in his third successive top-flight game for the Gunners.

“He has improved the dynamic and the attacking threat of the team with his movement and the way he links and finds relationships on the pitch,” Arteta said of the midfielder.

“His threat on goal this season has been much, much better, with the capacity that he has to create chances, to open spaces for other team-mates, and he’s been a key player. Hopefully we can sustain that over time.”

Arsenal suffered their second successive defeat against Everton, having lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the previous match, despite heading to Old Trafford having won five of their previous six matches.

The result saw Arsenal slip to sixth, ahead of the game against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side who are just six points above the relegation zone, although Arteta expects a difficult challenge.

“Ralph and the team, they are a really dynamic, aggressive, forward-thinking team, really aggressive in the hard press, important team in transition because that’s how they concede,” the Gunners boss said.

“They score goals and they create a lot of chances as well so they are a very dangerous team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]