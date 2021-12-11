Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barmy Army descend on London pub to cheer on England in Ashes opener

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 6:48 am
Members of the Barmy Army at Greenwood’s sports bar in Victoria, London (James Manning/PA)
Members of the Barmy Army at Greenwood’s sports bar in Victoria, London (James Manning/PA)

The Barmy Army braved the early hours of Saturday morning to cheer on England from a London pub, but were left with little to celebrate as Australia stormed to a 1-0 Ashes lead.

Sliding from 220 for two overnight to 297 all out, they left Australia needing just 20 runs to secure a handsome fourth day victory.

Former England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom hailed the support of the passionate fanbase and put his faith in the “absolutely brilliant” England captain Joe Root to rescue the series.

Fans were out in force and in full voice as they gathered at the Greenwood Sports Pub and Kitchen in Victoria overnight to watch their heroes.

Sidebottom described the atmosphere as “rocking”, telling the PA news agency: “The Barmy Army are absolutely immense, I mean when I played, and now they support us around the world.

“And it means a great deal, you know, the support that we do get is phenomenal.”

But some fans were seen holding their heads in their hands as England headed towards defeat.

The former left-arm paceman said while things have not worked in England’s favour so far, there is still time for it to turn around.

He said: “It’s not just about this Test match, it’s five tests and it’s gonna be difficult. Australia is a tough place to play.

“But we have an opportunity to do something special. And Joe Root and his team, it’s not gone to plan so far but you never know.”

Heaping praise on Root, he said his captaincy has “grown and grown in strength”, adding: “Joe Root’s absolutely brilliant and for England to have any chance to win these Ashes, I think Joe Root’s the man.”

Sidebottom said the late-night support “shows what cricket means to the public and the Barmy Army”, and recalled how knowing fans are behind you “gives you that extra 5, 10 per cent” as a player.

“For me to be here, to be part of the Barmy Army is wonderful, supporting the team and getting behind England as best they can, even though they’re not there, they’re there in spirit,” he said.

He added: “As England players it does mean a lot.”

