Scott Arfield excited about ‘wonderful game’ as Rangers prepare to visit Hearts

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 3:49 pm
Rangers’ Scott Arfield look forward to Tynecastle (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is once again relishing the prospect of a trip to Tynecastle.

The Scottish champions return to cinch Premiership duty following a creditable 1-1 Europa League draw at Lyon.

Under new boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst – unbeaten in five matches since taking over from Steven Gerrard – the Light Blues look to at least maintain their four-point lead over Old Firm rivals Celtic at the top of the table when they take on third-placed Hearts, who snatched a 1-1 draw at Ibrox in October with a late equaliser.

Arfield is a huge fan of the Gorgie club’s pitch-hugging stadium and the 33-year-old former Falkirk, Huddersfield and Burnley midfielder expects “the same as always, a tough game, a tough arena, a great atmosphere” on Sunday.

He said: “I think if you ask anyone in Scottish football they say that this is the ground you want to play in an away fixture with the stands so close to the pitch.

“I have mates who have Hearts fans and they have been talking a lot.

“Hearts are going great in the league. Robbie Neilson has got them playing some great stuff.

“So it is shaping up for a wonderful game and hopefully we can get the three points we need.”

Van Bronckhorst believes his squad are in a good place following the draw in Lyon which prevented the home side making it six wins out of six in Group A.

Having already qualified for the knockout stage play-off – the draw is on Monday – the Dutchman was able to give game time to players such as Jon McLaughlin, Nathan Patterson, John Lundstram and Scott Wright.

The former Rangers midfielder said: “It was a tough match.

“We had some rotations in the team but it didn’t change the way we played, the intensity and the game plan we had.

“So I am very pleased with the performance, especially being away in Europe.

“We did well and left Lyon with a positive feeling and now we will work on the game against Hearts. It is a short time but we will be ready for Sunday.”

