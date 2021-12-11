Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe knows only wins will keep Newcastle in the Premier League

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 3:49 pm
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is targeting back-to-back Premier League wins (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is targeting back-to-back Premier League wins (Richard Sellers/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted only winning games will justify his approach to the task of dragging Newcastle out of Premier League relegation trouble.

The 44-year-old will head for Leicester in Sunday having finally tasted victory in his fourth game at the helm against Burnley last weekend to end the Magpies’ wait for a first league win of the campaign at the 15th attempt.

However despite the positivity which has engulfed the club in the wake of a battling display, Howe knows it will count for little if he and his players do not use it as a platform to launch a concerted effort to drag themselves up the table.

He said: “You need to win games to justify everything, really, your way of playing, what you do, how you train.

“Talking about positives is one thing, but actually having the evidence to back it up is another and I think that’s key.

“Obviously we follow statistics and the metrics behind performances very closely. It’s a big part of what we do and we’ve been pleased with lots of aspects of our performances.

“But winning is ultimately what you’re here to do, so we were delighted to actually do that.

“You have to prove every game that your motivation is right and your quality is there. I know how difficult it is to win Premier League games – it is incredibly difficult.

“But back-to-back wins, the momentum of a few results together can really change the outlook of your season, so that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

Victory over the Clarets, the first since Mike Ashley sold the club to Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium, was celebrated wildly in the stands, perhaps as much a reflection of how expectation on Tyneside has dwindled in recent years as a recognition of a potential turning point.

Howe is acutely aware of the parlous situation into which he has been thrust, but is keen to harness that atmosphere on and off the pitch to fuel a great escape.

He said: “Those kind of moments and that kind of atmosphere and spirit that we’ll try to generate together can really make the difference, so it was a really nice thing to do, hopefully something we don’t have to wait too long for again because we’re going to need wins.

“As everyone knows, our current league position is still very difficult and we’re going to need wins against all types of opponents to reach our aim of staying up.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal