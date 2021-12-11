Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burnley know from experience how to turn things around – Sean Dyche

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 3:49 pm
Burnley manager Sean Dyche is convinced his team has the know-how to dig itself out of trouble (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sean Dyche is confident Burnley’s track record for digging themselves out of trouble will serve them well in their latest fight for Premier League survival.

On more than one occasion since they returned to the top flight in 2016, the Clarets have found themselves scrapping for their lives before easing across the finishing line and Dyche, who has also guided the club to two top-10 finishes, is convinced that know-how will come in handy once again this season.

He said: “I suppose the difference is that experience gives you more belief because our players have experienced these tough spells, they’ve experienced the Premier League and how tough it can be at times.

“But equally, they’ve experienced the turnaround, they’ve experienced how we’ve turned that around, the things we have to continue doing and then add things on.

“We’ve done that on a number of occasions, so that experience is helpful, I would say, over a season’s work.

“It doesn’t guarantee anything, but it’s helpful to have that in your locker, and we’ve got a group here, including myself and my staff, who have all experienced these times and we all believe there’s a way that we work and how to come out of these times.”

Burnley entertain West Ham on Sunday desperate to bounce back from their disappointment on Tyneside last weekend when they became the first team to lose to Newcastle this season.

That left them in the relegation zone and three points from safety, a situation they will do well to remedy when the in-from Hammers head for Turf Moor on the back of their impressive 3-2 win over Chelsea which helped depose the Blues as leaders.

Dyche, who has doubts over defender Ben Mee and striker Maxwel Cornet, said: “It was a massive result against Chelsea. They’d just had their first little quiet spell, by no means a poor spell, just a bit quiet from their early-season form, but then of course you beat Chelsea and it all looks different.

“They’ve become a strong outfit, particularly this season, and fair play to them. The fact is we play a lot of strong outfits in the Premier League, everyone is a challenge no matter where they are in the division, so we’ve got to be ready.

“We will be and we’ll be ready to take it on. They’re having a good season, but we’re not far away either, I believe.”

