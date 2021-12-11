Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2012 – League Two Bradford knock Arsenal out of League Cup

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 3:57 pm
Bradford players celebrated a memorable victory after knocking Arsenal out on penalties (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Bradford players celebrated a memorable victory after knocking Arsenal out on penalties (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Arsenal suffered humiliation in the League Cup quarter-finals on this day in 2012 as they lost on penalties to League Two side Bradford after a 1-1 draw at Valley Parade.

The Bantams went on to defeat another top-flight team, Aston Villa, in a two-legged semi-final before being beaten 5-0 by Swansea in the Capital One Cup final at Wembley.

Phil Parkinson’s men outplayed the woeful Gunners for much of the last-eight clash on a bitterly cold night in West Yorkshire.

Garry Thompson had warmed the home crowd up when his volley gave Bradford the lead in the 16th minute following a free-kick.

Francis Coquelin later hit the post for Arsenal and team-mate Gervinho somehow missed a tap-in at an open goal.

Gunners captain Thomas Vermaelen, though, headed in with just three minutes left to send the tie into extra time.

Bradford goalkeeper Matt Duke is mobbed by his team-mates after the penalty shoot-out
Bradford goalkeeper Matt Duke is mobbed by his team-mates after the penalty shoot-out (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

With neither team able to conjure a winner, the match went to a penalty shoot-out.

After Santi Cazorla and Marouane Chamakh both failed to convert past Bradford keeper Matt Duke, it was down to Vermaelen to keep the Gunners in it.

The Belgian saw his spot-kick hit the post to send Arsenal crashing out as Arsene Wenger’s men suffered another failure in their bid to win silverware for the first time since 2005.

