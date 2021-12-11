Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mansfield come from behind to beat Salford

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:03 pm
Stephen McLaughlin struck for Mansfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
In-form Mansfield made it nine wins in 10 games in all competitions as they fought back to beat Salford 2-1 in League Two.

After Matty Lund struck for the visitors, the Stags responded through goals from Rhys Oates and Stephen McLaughlin.

Salford began on the front foot and were ahead in the ninth minute after Tom Elliott flicked on a long Donald Love throw and Lund turned home from six yards.

Theo Vassell headed a Jordan Bowery volley off the line from McLaughlin’s cross after 23 minutes.

But City remained on top and Conor McAleny twice came close, shooting straight at Nathan Bishop and poking another effort past him from a tight angle but Elliott Hewitt was there to clear.

However, Mansfield were level in the 36th minute as McLaughlin’s free-kick from the left was helped home by Oates from close range.

Then after 45 minutes Nigel Clough’s men were ahead as McLaughlin caught keeper Tom King napping as he drilled in a low free-kick inside the near post from 25 yards with everyone expecting a cross.

Bowery was inches wide of the far post as the Stags began the second half strongly and on the hour he hit the side-netting after a superb turn.

Salford settled and Josh Morris shot straight and low at Bishop from 25 yards, but the home side held on to what they had.

