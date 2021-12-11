Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joseph Olowu nods winner as Doncaster beat fellow strugglers Shrewsbury

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:03 pm
Doncaster claimed a vital victory over fellow strugglers Shrewsbury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Joseph Olowu headed in the winner as Doncaster picked up a vital 1-0 victory against Shrewsbury in the battle of the League One strugglers.

Doncaster posed the greater threat in the first half and should have been ahead when Jordy Hiwula was played clean through only for Luke Leahy to block his shot on the line.

Shrewsbury’s Tom Bloxham then powered in a shot only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

Tommy Rowe forced a save from Shrews goalkeeper Marko Marosi after meeting Matt Smith’s lofted ball on the volley while Joe Dodoo headed wide as Doncaster continued to push.

Shrewsbury had the better of the attacking play after the break and Doncaster keeper Louis Jones made a string of vital saves to keep the score level.

First he smothered a header from Matthew Pennington on his line before producing an outstanding reflex stop after Daniel Udoh pounced on a mistake.

It set the stage for the winner as Olowu pounced to head home Branden Horton’s corner after 79 minutes and give Doncaster their first league win in eight attempts.

