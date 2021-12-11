Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stoke and Middlesbrough share points in goalless stalemate

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:13 pm
Stoke and Middlesbrough shared the points (Nigel French/PA)
Middlesbrough made it three games without defeat with a 0-0 Sky Bet Championship stalemate at Stoke.

But manager Chris Wilder may wonder how rejuvenated Boro did not complete a hat-trick of wins against the play-off chasing home side.

Striker Duncan Watmore produced a miss of the season contender early in the first half in a closely-fought contest of few clear-cut chances.

Stoke should have punished the let-off with talismanic striker Tyrese Campbell through on goal after half an hour.

His finish too proved disappointing with neither side bettering those opportunities to score in the remaining 60 minutes.

Buoyed by his midweek goal at QPR, Campbell certainly posed several early scares for the visitors’ defence.

A reported target of Newcastle, his run provided strike partner Steven Fletcher with a shot on goal blocked for a corner by Paddy McNair.

Mario Vrancic’s deflected seventh-minute shot forced a save from Joe Lumley, restored to the side after missing the midweek win over Swansea.

Another Campbell surge drew a foul and booking for Anfernee Dijksteel before Boro fashioned and wasted a glorious scoring opportunity after 15 minutes.

Isaiah Jones’ right-wing cross was inch perfect for Watmore. But the former Sunderland forward slipped as he went to shoot inside the six-yard box and keeper Adam Davies gratefully fell on the loose ball.

Then it was Campbell’s turn to miss a great chance. Vrancic’s pass from halfway dissected Dijksteel and McNair but faced only by Lumley on the edge of his 18-yard area, Campbell’s left-foot attempt lacked power and quality.

Andraz Sporar’s 38th-minute right footer had both after Dijksteel’s ball but Davies was equal to the effort. Matt Crooks then blazed over as Boro finished the opening period on top.

Wilder’s charges also bossed possession at the start of the second but both sides lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Middlesbrough introduced the first substitute after 71 minutes; an enforced change with Sol Bamba replacing the injured Crooks.

Watmore soon followed, leaving the field for Onel Hernandez, probably still wondering how he failed to register his fourth goal of the season and third in three games.

City boss Michael O’Neill waited until 10 minutes from time to try and break the stalemate and it was no surprise when Campbell, still finding his way back to full fitness after missing nearly a year through injury, made way for Jacob Brown.

A disappointing half finally momentarily sparked into life in the closing stages but Sporar’s left-foot attempt went high and wide after Hernandez’s cross.

Stoke huffed and puffed in search of a winner but the contest eventually petered out into a tame draw.

