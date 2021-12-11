Adi Yussuf nets winner as Yeovil beat 10-man Barnet By Press Association December 11, 2021, 5:15 pm Yeovil sunk Barnet 1-0 (Catherine Ivill/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Adi Yussuf’s early goal gave Yeovil a 1-0 win over 10-man Barnet at Huish Park. The goal came after only nine minutes when Dale Gorman’s cross was headed home by Yussuf at the far post. Yussuf almost grabbed a second just before half-time but his header from another Gorman cross was just wide. Barnet lost Ephron Mason-Clark to a red card for an off-the-ball incident with two minutes remaining. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Derek Adams hails team spirit as 10-man Bradford hit back twice to draw Raheem Sterling’s landmark goal earns Manchester City victory over 10-man Wolves Fred scores unlikely winner as Ralf Rangnick era starts with Man Utd victory Barnet cruise to comfortable win over Maidenhead