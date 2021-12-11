Wycombe leave it late to snatch point against AFC Wimbledon

Joe Jacobson’s penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time earned promotion-chasing Wycombe a dramatic 2-2 draw against a battling AFC Wimbledon.

The Chairboys dropped two points behind League One leaders Rotherham, but this will feel like one gained after they twice fell behind to Jack Rudoni goals during a breathless encounter.

Wimbledon were ahead after just four minutes when Paul Osew put Ollie Palmer in behind down the right and his ball across goal was tapped in at the back post by Rudoni.

Substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa equalised against his old club with 16 minutes left, battling for possession before looping his shot from the edge of the box over keeper Nik Tzanev and in.

The Dons looked to have snatched it two minutes into added time when Rudoni planted in a terrific header from Egli Kaja’s cross that sent the away end wild.

However, there was still time for Wycombe to be awarded a penalty after Sullay Kaikai was sent sprawling by Osew and Jacobson sent Tzanev the wrong way to rescue a point.