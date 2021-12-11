Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wycombe leave it late to snatch point against AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:17 pm
Joe Jacobson salvaged a point (Leila Coker/PA)
Joe Jacobson salvaged a point (Leila Coker/PA)

Joe Jacobson’s penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time earned promotion-chasing Wycombe a dramatic 2-2 draw against a battling AFC Wimbledon.

The Chairboys dropped two points behind League One leaders Rotherham, but this will feel like one gained after they twice fell behind to Jack Rudoni goals during a breathless encounter.

Wimbledon were ahead after just four minutes when Paul Osew put Ollie Palmer in behind down the right and his ball across goal was tapped in at the back post by Rudoni.

Substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa equalised against his old club with 16 minutes left, battling for possession before looping his shot from the edge of the box over keeper Nik Tzanev and in.

The Dons looked to have snatched it two minutes into added time when Rudoni planted in a terrific header from Egli Kaja’s cross that sent the away end wild.

However, there was still time for Wycombe to be awarded a penalty after Sullay Kaikai was sent sprawling by Osew and Jacobson sent Tzanev the wrong way to rescue a point.

