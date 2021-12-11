Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stockport pay penalty as Asa Hall hits winner for Torquay

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:17 pm
Asa Hall clinched it for Torquay (Clint Hughes/PA)
Asa Hall clinched it for Torquay (Clint Hughes/PA)

Asa Hall’s penalty was enough for Torquay to win 2-1 against Stockport in the Vanarama National League.

Will Collar’s own goal put the hosts at Plainmoor in the lead before he scored the equaliser for the Hatters, but Hall’s penalty secured three points for the Gulls.

Stockport nearly took the lead in the opening 20 minutes when Antoni Sarcevic went through on goal and his shot was saved but the ball took a deflection from the defender and went wide.

Torquay scored in the 19th minute when Sinclair Armstrong’s cross was bundled in by Collar.

The Gulls’ lead did not last long as Collar netted at the right end this time, heading home Ryan Rydel’s cross for Stockport to equalise two minutes later.

Torquay were awarded a penalty just before half-time and Hall slotted home for the hosts to retake the lead.

Stockport had two successive chances in the second half, Ollie Crankshaw hitting wide and Ryan Croasdale rattling the bar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal