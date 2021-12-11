Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Conor Washington brace fires Charlton to victory over Cambridge

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:20 pm
Conor Washington (left) netted twice for Charlton (Steven Paston/PA)
Conor Washington (left) netted twice for Charlton (Steven Paston/PA)

Conor Washington scored in each half as Charlton claimed a 2-0 League One victory over mid-table rivals Cambridge at The Valley.

The visitors just about edged possession in the opening half hour, although there was not much in it, with Joe Ironside heading James Brophy’s deflected shot wide midway through the first half.

Sam Smith was the next to test the Charlton goal following a neat turn after collecting the ball in the box, but he fired just wide of the post as the away side pressed for an opener.

But it was the Addicks that took the lead with their first shot on target after 30 minutes as Washington slotted Alex Gilbey’s cross into the bottom corner for his sixth league goal of the campaign.

Cambridge attempted to grab a quick equaliser as Ironside had an effort blocked five minutes later, while – at the other end – Ben Purrington came close to doubling Charlton’s lead as he sent Elliot Lee’s assist marginally wide of the top-left corner from the edge of the box.

Three players were booked as tempers frayed in first-half stoppage-time, with Charlton holding onto their narrow lead at the break.

The hosts came out of the blocks the fastest at the start of the second half and Sean Clare picked out Washington as he attempted to add a second before his shot was blocked.

Former Charlton goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov did well to deny two quick chances – the first from a Lee cross and the second from Jonathan Leko, who forced a save at the near post.

At the other end, Adam May forced Craig MacGillivray into a diving save to deny a second-half leveller on the hour mark and the Addicks stopper was called upon eight minutes later to brilliantly keep out a Smith effort that was heading for the bottom corner.

Smith shot wide in the closing stages before Washington secured the points with a late second for the hosts as he fired home in the 89th minute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal