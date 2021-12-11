Barrow spot-on as pair of penalties see off Swindon

An error occurred. Please try again.

Second-half penalties from Ollie Banks and Josh Gordon secured Barrow a first league win in 10 with a 2-0 victory against promotion-seeking Swindon, who finished with 10 men.

Ben Garner’s Robins missed the chance to return into the automatic League Two promotion places after a disappointing defeat at Holker Street.

Bluebirds keeper Paul Farman did well to keep out Jack Payne’s free-kick and Tyreece Simpson fired into the side netting before Ben Gladwin dragged an effort wide as the Wiltshire side ended the first half strongly.

Banks fired home his fifth penalty of the season as Kayne Kesler-Hayden handled in the box on the hour mark.

Former Leeds man Robbie Gotts saw his deflected effort hit the base of the post and substitute Gordon squandered a great chance to put the game to bed when he nodded wide at the back post.

But he made no mistake from 12 yards after the hosts were awarded a second penalty when Gladwin felled Patrick Brough.

Swindon skipper Dion Conroy was sent off for dissent in stoppage time to make matters worse for the beaten visitors.