Tommy Leigh fires Accrington to victory as Bolton’s away day troubles continue

Tommy Leigh scored the only goal as Accrington Stanley edged closer to the League One play-off places with a 1-0 win over Bolton.

Wanderers have now suffered six away league defeats in succession, without scoring a goal, and have slipped down the table with just four wins in their last 13 league games.

In a frantic opening, Stanley’s Ross Sykes had two headers cleared off the line while Eoin Doyle wasted a good chance for Bolton and Reds keeper Toby Savin superbly denied Declan John with an acrobatic save.

Stanley took the lead after 20 minutes when Sykes’ long ball forward bounced in the area and Leigh got his head to it to loop the ball over Joel Dixon for his second league goal of the season.

Adam Senior had a free header at the end of the half for Wanderers but could not guide it on target as Stanley held on to their lead going into the break.

The second half continued at a hectic pace although chances were at a premium.

Sykes had a goal ruled out for a foul on keeper Dixon while Stanley substitute Matt Butcher saw two long-range efforts go narrowly wide.

Bolton had 2,599 fans out of the crowd 4,546 and they once again left empty-handed.