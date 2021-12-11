Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tommy Leigh fires Accrington to victory as Bolton’s away day troubles continue

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:24 pm
Tommy Leigh was on the mark for Accrington (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tommy Leigh scored the only goal as Accrington Stanley edged closer to the League One play-off places with a 1-0 win over Bolton.

Wanderers have now suffered six away league defeats in succession, without scoring a goal, and have slipped down the table with just four wins in their last 13 league games.

In a frantic opening, Stanley’s Ross Sykes had two headers cleared off the line while Eoin Doyle wasted a good chance for Bolton and Reds keeper Toby Savin superbly denied Declan John with an acrobatic save.

Stanley took the lead after 20 minutes when Sykes’ long ball forward bounced in the area and Leigh got his head to it to loop the ball over Joel Dixon for his second league goal of the season.

Adam Senior had a free header at the end of the half for Wanderers but could not guide it on target as Stanley held on to their lead going into the break.

The second half continued at a hectic pace although chances were at a premium.

Sykes had a goal ruled out for a foul on keeper Dixon while Stanley substitute Matt Butcher saw two long-range efforts go narrowly wide.

Bolton had 2,599 fans out of the crowd 4,546 and they once again left empty-handed.

