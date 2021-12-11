Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

King’s Lynn beat relegation rivals Dover to end losing run

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:27 pm
Josh Barrett scored both goals in King’s Lynn’s victory (David Davies/PA)
Josh Barrett scored both goals in King’s Lynn’s victory (David Davies/PA)

King’s Lynn halted their long losing run with a 2-1 home victory against Dover.

Josh Barrett’s double, a goal in each half, saw the hosts end a seven-game losing run in the National League.

Dover, the only team below King’s Lynn in the table, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings following a 15th loss of the season.

They actually got themselves level after half an hour through Harry Ransom’s equaliser but could not build on that, despite some late pressure.

TJ Bramble came close to grabbing Dover a point but his effort skidded narrowly wide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal