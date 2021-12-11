King’s Lynn beat relegation rivals Dover to end losing run By Press Association December 11, 2021, 5:27 pm Josh Barrett scored both goals in King’s Lynn’s victory (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up King’s Lynn halted their long losing run with a 2-1 home victory against Dover. Josh Barrett’s double, a goal in each half, saw the hosts end a seven-game losing run in the National League. Dover, the only team below King’s Lynn in the table, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings following a 15th loss of the season. They actually got themselves level after half an hour through Harry Ransom’s equaliser but could not build on that, despite some late pressure. TJ Bramble came close to grabbing Dover a point but his effort skidded narrowly wide. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aldershot leave it late to snatch the winner at King’s Lynn Yeovil hit back to draw as Dover’s search for first win of the season goes on Jayden Sweeney at the double as Dover’s losing run reaches nine in a row Stockport hit five to get the better of struggling King’s Lynn