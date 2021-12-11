Oldham fight back to earn a point in 10-goal thriller against Forest Green

An error occurred. Please try again.

Struggling Oldham fought back from 4-1 down to secure a 5-5 draw in a thrilling contest against League Two leaders Forest Green.

Rovers are still unbeaten on the road this term, while the hosts remain in the drop zone despite their brave fightback.

In front of a sparse Boundary Park crowd due to ongoing fan protests against the ownership, Oldham struck early when Davis Keillor-Dunn smashed into the top corner from 30 yards.

However, Rovers replied swiftly when Jack Aitchison tucked home from eight yards after meeting Kane Wilson’s through-ball.

Rovers went in front when Mathew Stevens played in Jamille Matt, and he neatly slotted in his fourth goal in three games.

Matt then headed home Nicky Cadden’s cross just before the interval.

It was 4-1 soon after the restart when Stevens converted another Wilson cross, before Oldham reduced the deficit when substitute Hallam Hope converted Dylan Bahamboula’s through-ball.

Keillor-Dunn volleyed home to make it 4-3, before Stevens scored again to make it 5-3.

The goals kept on coming as Oldham sub Jack Stobbs fired in from 20 yards to make it 5-4, before Wilson could only bundle Stobbs’ cross into his own net to even the scores again and earn Oldham a point.