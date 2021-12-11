Jon Mellish and Jordan Gibson fire Carlisle to victory at Stevenage

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jon Mellish and Jordan Gibson were on the scoresheet as Carlisle defeated Stevenage 2-0 at the Lamex Stadium.

The Blues went ahead against the run of play through Mellish’s 45th-minute strike before Gibson scored a 65th-minute penalty to wrap up the win.

Stevenage dominated the early stages, and Blues keeper Mark Howard produced an impressive 17th-minute save to stop Jake Taylor’s right-footed shot.

Stevenage’s best chance fell to top scorer Elliott List five minutes before the break, but his attempt was acrobatically tipped over by Howard.

And Stevenage were made to pay for missed opportunities when Mellish scored from close range after a Carlisle free-kick caused a melee in the box.

The visitors then made it 2-0 when Gibson won a penalty after he was fouled by Luke Prosser, with Gibson tucking his spot-kick away in the bottom left corner to grab his fourth goal of the season.

Keith Millen’s side defended resolutely to keep Stevenage quiet for the final 20 minutes and take all three points back to the north west.