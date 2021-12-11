Aaron Collins at the double as Bristol Rovers beat Rochdale

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aaron Collins netted twice as Bristol Rovers beat Rochdale 4-2 in a League Two thriller at the Memorial Stadium.

Rovers went ahead in the 10th minute when Antony Evans curled a sweet free-kick beyond the reach of Jay Lynch from 20 yards after a foul by Eoghan O’Connell on Collins.

The hosts increased their lead in the 51st minute through a 25-yard rocket from Collins. But Rochdale replied nine minutes later when Jake Beesley flicked home a Corey O’Keeffe cross.

Beesley equalised from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after being brought down by Rovers substitute Pablo Martinez.

But Harry Anderson restored the home side’s lead in the 84th minute, firing home after a one-two with Evans, and Collins notched his second five minutes later with a cool finish from substitute Luke Thomas’ pass.

Both sides created plenty of chances in an entertaining clash, Lynch saving well from Trevor Clarke in the first half and Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw denying Beesley and Jim McNulty in quick succession after the break.