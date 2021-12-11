Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Collins at the double as Bristol Rovers beat Rochdale

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:35 pm
Aaron Collins bagged a brace for Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA)
Aaron Collins bagged a brace for Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA)

Aaron Collins netted twice as Bristol Rovers beat Rochdale 4-2 in a League Two thriller at the Memorial Stadium.

Rovers went ahead in the 10th minute when Antony Evans curled a sweet free-kick beyond the reach of Jay Lynch from 20 yards after a foul by Eoghan O’Connell on Collins.

The hosts increased their lead in the 51st minute through a 25-yard rocket from Collins. But Rochdale replied nine minutes later when Jake Beesley flicked home a Corey O’Keeffe cross.

Beesley equalised from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after being brought down by Rovers substitute Pablo Martinez.

But Harry Anderson restored the home side’s lead in the 84th minute, firing home after a one-two with Evans, and Collins notched his second five minutes later with a cool finish from substitute Luke Thomas’ pass.

Both sides created plenty of chances in an entertaining clash, Lynch saving well from Trevor Clarke in the first half and Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw denying Beesley and Jim McNulty in quick succession after the break.

