Arbroath reach third place with victory at Partick Thistle By Press Association December 11, 2021, 5:37 pm Partick Thistle were beaten by Arbroath (Jane Barlow/PA) Arbroath moved up to third in the cinch Championship table after beating Partick Thistle 2-0. Arbroath opened the scoring at the end of an open first half, with Anton Dowds heading the visitors in front from close range in the 45th minute. The Red Lichties came close to doubling their lead 10 minutes into the second half but Richard Foster's goal-line clearance kept them out. The hosts hit the bar through substitute Ross MacIver shortly after the hour mark but they fell even further behind in the 78th minute when Liam Henderson made it 2-0.