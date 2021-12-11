Karl Robinson enjoys MK Dons return as Oxford come from behind to claim points

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mark Sykes scored his second goal in as many games as Oxford came from behind to win 2-1 at MK Dons.

Hiram Boateng handed the hosts an early lead but second-half goals from Matty Taylor and Sykes completed the comeback.

Karl Robinson’s side snatched all three points from his former club and extended their unbeaten league run to nine.

Dons took the lead in the 11th minute when Troy Parrott fed through the onrushing Boateng, who slotted neatly past goalkeeper Simon Eastwood for his fourth goal of the season.

Oxford eventually made their dominance pay and found an equaliser after 65 minutes when Taylor nodded home from Herbie Kane’s cross to take his goalscoring tally for the season into double figures.

United bagged the winner 11 minutes from time after a sloppy back pass allowed Sykes to slot home into an empty net.

Deep into added time, Oxford’s Jordan Thorniley saw red for a second yellow as the play-off chasers made it back-to-back league wins.