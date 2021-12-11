Scunthorpe hold Hartlepool to secure yet another draw

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scunthorpe made it four draws in a row – and their 10th of the season – with a well-earned 0-0 stalemate at Hartlepool.

Bottom-of-the-table Iron made life hard for Pools on a squally day in the north east.

Pools went close in the 13th minute when defender Gary Liddle slapped a 10-yard volley wide.

Alfie Beestin skidded a low shot wide for the visitors in a drab first half.

Pools stepped up in patches in the second half as they looked to make it three wins in a row under new boss Graeme Lee.

Tom Crawford’s goalbound shot was blocked on its way to goal, before keeper Rory Watson kept out a low David Ferguson free-kick from 20 yards.

Iron substitute Dan Gallimore wasted their best chance as he blazed over after 81 minutes.

Pools felt they should have had a late penalty as Mark Cullen was bundled over in the area.

In stoppage time, Watson again denied Pools, pushing out a fierce Jamie Sterry shot before pouncing on a Gavan Holohan effort.