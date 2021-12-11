Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scunthorpe hold Hartlepool to secure yet another draw

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:41 pm
Rory Watson secured a point for Scunthorpe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rory Watson secured a point for Scunthorpe (Richard Sellers/PA)

Scunthorpe made it four draws in a row – and their 10th of the season – with a well-earned 0-0 stalemate at Hartlepool.

Bottom-of-the-table Iron made life hard for Pools on a squally day in the north east.

Pools went close in the 13th minute when defender Gary Liddle slapped a 10-yard volley wide.

Alfie Beestin skidded a low shot wide for the visitors in a drab first half.

Pools stepped up in patches in the second half as they looked to make it three wins in a row under new boss Graeme Lee.

Tom Crawford’s goalbound shot was blocked on its way to goal, before keeper Rory Watson kept out a low David Ferguson free-kick from 20 yards.

Iron substitute Dan Gallimore wasted their best chance as he blazed over after 81 minutes.

Pools felt they should have had a late penalty as Mark Cullen was bundled over in the area.

In stoppage time, Watson again denied Pools, pushing out a fierce Jamie Sterry shot before pouncing on a Gavan Holohan effort.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]