Elliott Nevitt strike sends Exeter to second defeat in a week

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:45 pm
Elliott Nevitt (left) (PA)
Elliott Nevitt (left) (PA)

Exeter’s poor week continued with a second home defeat as Elliott Nevitt scored the only goal to give Tranmere a 1-0 League Two win at St James Park.

Exeter had not lost on home turf since March, but after Northampton beat them in midweek, Rovers did similar as the Grecians barely created a chance.

Tranmere came close to going in front when Josh Hawkes’ powerful free-kick smashed against the post, but they did get the opening goal on 17 minutes when a deep cross found Nevitt at the back post and he fired into the corner of the net.

Tranmere started the second half well with Hawkes seeing his shot saved by Cam Dawson and then Jevani Brown headed against his own upright as Exeter’s goal lived a charmed life.

Hawkes was denied by Dawson who stayed tall as the Tranmere striker raced through on goal, while Matt Jay missed Exeter’s best chance in stoppage time, but fired straight at Ross Doohan.

The game ended on a sour note when Tranmere sub Callum McManaman, who had only been on the pitch for 10 minutes, was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Kyle Taylor.

