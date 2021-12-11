Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kabongo Tshimanga heaps more woe on Grimsby as Chesterfield win again

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:46 pm
Kabongo Tshimanga scored the only goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Grimsby’s slide down the Vanarama National League table continued following a 1-0 home defeat by leaders Chesterfield.

Kabongo Tshimanga scored the only goal six minutes from the end to condemn the Mariners to a seventh defeat in their last eight matches.

The Spireites have lost just once so far in the league this season and arrived at Blundell Park on a high their FA Cup success over Salford, which earned them a third-round tie against Chelsea.

It was goalless after a first half in which Harry Clifton went close to scoring for the hosts with a header and goalkeeper Max Crocombe saved well from James Kellermann just before the break.

The breakthrough came on 84 minutes when Kellermann’s free-kick was nodded on by Fraser Kerr and Tshimanga lashed the ball into the net from close range.

