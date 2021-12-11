Kabongo Tshimanga heaps more woe on Grimsby as Chesterfield win again By Press Association December 11, 2021, 5:46 pm Kabongo Tshimanga scored the only goal (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Grimsby’s slide down the Vanarama National League table continued following a 1-0 home defeat by leaders Chesterfield. Kabongo Tshimanga scored the only goal six minutes from the end to condemn the Mariners to a seventh defeat in their last eight matches. The Spireites have lost just once so far in the league this season and arrived at Blundell Park on a high their FA Cup success over Salford, which earned them a third-round tie against Chelsea. It was goalless after a first half in which Harry Clifton went close to scoring for the hosts with a header and goalkeeper Max Crocombe saved well from James Kellermann just before the break. The breakthrough came on 84 minutes when Kellermann’s free-kick was nodded on by Fraser Kerr and Tshimanga lashed the ball into the net from close range. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Joe Ironside hat-trick helps Cambridge to crushing win at Cheltenham 5 eye-catching FA Cup third round ties We were magnificent – James Rowe celebrates Chesterfield cup upset at Salford We want one of the big boys – Kidderminster boss Russ Penn excited for cup draw