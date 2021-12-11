Solihull climb into play-off positions with big win over Maidenhead By Press Association December 11, 2021, 5:47 pm Solihull Moors’ Joe Sbarra now has 11 league goals this season (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Solihull climbed into the play-off places with a 4-0 win at struggling Maidenhead. Joe Sbarra scored for the third game in a row, and for the 11th time in the National League this season, to give Moors an early lead. Harry Boyes and Jamey Osborne netted late in the first half to put the visitors in a commanding position at the break. Justin Donawa added a fourth goal before the hour mark and the victory saw Solihull climb into the top seven. A fifth defeat in a winless run of six league matches meant Maidenhead slipped into the relegation zone. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kane Ferdinand earns Maidenhead a point against his former club Southend Salford cruise to victory over Oldham Solihull unbeaten in four games after they come from behind to win at Altrincham Altrincham get back on winning trail with victory over Maidenhead