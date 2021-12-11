Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Corie Andrews scores twice as Aldershot continue resurgence under new boss

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:48 pm
Lewis Kinsella was on target against Eastleigh (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Lewis Kinsella was on target against Eastleigh (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Aldershot continued their resurgence under new manager Mark Molesley with a 3-0 win over Eastleigh in a Hampshire derby at the Silverlake Stadium.

Striker Corie Andrews scored twice in the second half to help the Shots extend their unbeaten run to five matches and pull further away from the relegation zone.

Eastleigh were playing their first game in over two weeks and had hoped to pick up from where they left off after securing back-to-back wins over Notts County and Dagenham.

They fell behind in the 64th minute when winger Ryan Glover’s shot was saved by Joe McConnell only for Andrews to smash in the rebound for his first goal of the game.

Left-back Lewis Kinsella doubled the score with a free-kick which found the bottom left corner and Andrews beat the offside trap four minutes from the end to score his second.

