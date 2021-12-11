Newport battle back for victory over Port Vale

An error occurred. Please try again.

Newport fought back to win for the second time in five days with Dom Telford and Finn Azaz both on target in a 2-1 home victory against Port Vale.

The Exiles battled back from 2-0 down to beat 10-man Sutton last Tuesday and they again showed their powers of recovery after Ben Garrity had given Vale a 1-0 half-time lead.

Telford, the League Two player of the month, returned to the starting XI having recovered from Covid to claim his 15th goal of the season, scoring for an eighth successive league match, before Azaz completed the turnaround with a stunning winner.

Exiles goalkeeper Joe Day had gifted the visitors the lead in the 25th minute when he could only push Dan Jones’s fizzing shot back to the on-rushing Garrity.

Telford levelled on 69 minutes with a back-heel finish at the near post before Azaz volleyed in the winner six minutes later.

There was no way back for Vale, who had Jones sent off three minutes from time for chopping down Oli Cooper.