Shane Sutherland nets brace as Championship leaders Inverness hit Morton for six By Press Association December 11, 2021, 5:51 pm Shane Sutherland netted a brace for Inverness (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Inverness maintained their one-point lead at the top of the cinch Championship with a thumping 6-1 win at Morton. The visitors went ahead after 15 minutes when Aaron Doran hit the crossbar and the ball went into the net via a touch from goalkeeper Jack Hamilton. Shane Sutherland tapped home a second in the 33rd minute after Billy Mckay's shot was saved by Hamilton and Mckay made it three, firing past Hamilton off the post two minutes short of the break. Gozie Ugwu pulled one back from the penalty spot for the hosts in first-half stoppage-time. Inverness then put the game to bed after the break. Reece McAlear drilled the ball home from the edge of the box in the 51st minute before Sutherland grabbed his second on the hour mark. Lewis Jamieson then wrapped it up when he glided past two defenders and finished expertly in the 78th minute.