Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Shane Sutherland nets brace as Championship leaders Inverness hit Morton for six

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:51 pm
Shane Sutherland netted a brace for Inverness (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Shane Sutherland netted a brace for Inverness (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Inverness maintained their one-point lead at the top of the cinch Championship with a thumping 6-1 win at Morton.

The visitors went ahead after 15 minutes when Aaron Doran hit the crossbar and the ball went into the net via a touch from goalkeeper Jack Hamilton.

Shane Sutherland tapped home a second in the 33rd minute after Billy Mckay’s shot was saved by Hamilton and Mckay made it three, firing past Hamilton off the post two minutes short of the break.

Gozie Ugwu pulled one back from the penalty spot for the hosts in first-half stoppage-time.

Inverness then put the game to bed after the break.

Reece McAlear drilled the ball home from the edge of the box in the 51st minute before Sutherland grabbed his second on the hour mark.

Lewis Jamieson then wrapped it up when he glided past two defenders and finished expertly in the 78th minute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal