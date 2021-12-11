Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Francomb and Kwesi Appiah fire Crawley to victory at Leyton Orient

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:55 pm
Kwesi Appiah struck for Crawley (John Walton/PA)
Goals by George Francomb and Kwesi Appiah earned Crawley a 2-1 away victory over Leyton Orient.

The hosts, who had halved the deficit courtesy of goalkeeper Glenn Morris’ own goal, finished with 10 men after skipper Darren Pratley was sent off in added time for a second bookable offence.

The visitors enjoyed a deserved half-time lead having created the best chances of the period before Francomb put them in front in the 32nd minute.

Jack Powell and Will Ferry had squandered good opportunities before Crawley went ahead after Archie Davies sped down the right following a set-piece. He crossed into the box where Francomb volleyed an unstoppable shot into the net.

The hosts disappointed in the first 45 minutes, failing to test Morris, but they did level in 62nd minute when a cross-cum-shot from Theo Archibald was helped into the net by the former Orient keeper.

But Crawley restored their lead within four minutes when the unmarked Appiah turned in a cross from the right delivered by Ashley Nadesan.

