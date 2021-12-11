Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northampton make it four wins in a row with victory at Harrogate

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:55 pm
Jon Guthrie (PA)
Jon Guthrie (PA)

Defenders Fraser Horsfall and Jon Guthrie both netted as Northampton recorded a fourth straight victory at Harrogate.

The defensive duo scored either side of a Jack Diamond equaliser to secure a 2-1 triumph for the promotion hopefuls.

Earlier, Northampton made a confident start to the match and Sam Hoskins was unlucky not to open the scoring when his free kick, won by Nicke Kabamba, struck the inside of Mark Oxley’s right-hand post.

But the Cobblers did go on to net in the seventh minute from the contest’s first corner when Horsfall stabbed an eight-yard effort in amid a crowd of home defenders following Mitch Pinnock’s inswinging delivery from the right.

Harrogate hit back midway through the half when Diamond received a pass from Alex Pattison and ran across the edge of the away penalty box before finding the space to rattle a terrific effort into Liam Roberts’ top-left corner.

The visitors then forged ahead for a second time in the 49th minute when Pinnock’s free-kick from the right was met by Guthrie, who guided a powerful downward header into Oxley’s bottom-left corner for the winning goal.

