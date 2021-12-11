Kyle Wootton nets brace as Notts County coast to Southend win

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kyle Wootton’s double helped Notts County to a 4-1 win against struggling Southend at Meadow Lane.

The 25-year-old forward moved into double figures for the season with his two goals, which both came in the second half as the Magpies pulled clear of their opponents.

Southend had actually taken an early lead when Sam Dalby opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

That was as good as it got though for the visitors, as Callum Roberts equalised before Wootton’s brace, and Kyle Cameron completed the scoring two minutes from time.

The win strengthened the Magpies’ promotion push, while the Shrimpers are only outside of the relegation places on goal difference.