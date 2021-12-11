Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyle Wootton nets brace as Notts County coast to Southend win

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 5:55 pm
Notts County's Kyle Wootton scored two goals on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Notts County’s Kyle Wootton scored two goals on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kyle Wootton’s double helped Notts County to a 4-1 win against struggling Southend at Meadow Lane.

The 25-year-old forward moved into double figures for the season with his two goals, which both came in the second half as the Magpies pulled clear of their opponents.

Southend had actually taken an early lead when Sam Dalby opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

That was as good as it got though for the visitors, as Callum Roberts equalised before Wootton’s brace, and Kyle Cameron completed the scoring two minutes from time.

The win strengthened the Magpies’ promotion push, while the Shrimpers are only outside of the relegation places on goal difference.

