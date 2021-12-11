Michael Appleton hopes Lincoln can build on Cheltenham point

An error occurred. Please try again.

Michael Appleton believes Lincoln’s point at Cheltenham can be the start of an improved run for his side.

They were within seconds of ending a five-game winless streak after Teddy Bishop’s strike in the first minute of stoppage time put them 2-1 up at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

But Matty Blair nodded in an equaliser for Cheltenham four minutes later to ensure honours finished even.

“It’s a hard one to take and everyone is disappointed,” Appleton said.

“When you go ahead so late in the game after the run we’ve been on, I don’t think anyone could deny us the win today.

“Sometimes when you are on these types of runs these things happen, but there was a lot to be admired from the players and we were very close.

“We were good at times and I don’t know how many saves their goalkeeper has had to make because we opened them up a few times.

“Hopefully this is the start of a better run. We have put a performance in worthy of a result, even it wasn’t the one we wanted.”

Lincoln hit a post in the ninth minute through Conor McGrandles’ 20-yard strike.

But Appleton’s side fell behind after 16 minutes when Mattie Pollock’s pass set up Alfie May for his seventh league goal of the season.

Substitute Lewis Freestone cleared off the line from Hakeeb Adelakun after he had rounded goalkeeper Owen Evans in the 62nd minute.

Bishop produced a fine finish into the top-right corner to make it 1-1 after Chris Maguire rolled a free-kick into his path after 68 minutes.

Josh Griffiths blocked from May at the other end two minutes later, but Evans had to make a reaction save to deny Freddie Draper from Lewis Fiorini’s pass.

Griffiths made a double save from former Imp Ellis Chapman and then Andy Williams with five minutes left and Bishop looked to have won it after another Fiorini pass, but Blair had the final say.

“It was a funny game, quite open and lots of chances,” Cheltenham manager Michael Duff said. “I’m sure Michael (Appleton) will think they could have won it, just as I think we could have won it.

“We had some big chances at 1-0 and if we’d scored a second we would have gone on to win it.

“But we didn’t and if you concede in the 91st minute you think you are going to lose, so we did show a bit of character to come back and hopefully we can build on that momentum now.

“You have to fight for every point and that point could be the one that keeps us in the league.”