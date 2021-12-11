Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cooper says winning return to Swansea is no different to any other victory

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 6:37 pm Updated: December 11, 2021, 6:39 pm
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper celebrated a 4-1 victory on his return to Swansea (Simon Marper/PA)
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper insisted his winning return to Swansea was no more special than any other victory.

Cooper’s side stretched their unbeaten Sky Bet Championship run to eight games as Philip Zinckernagel, Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson and Cafu scored in a 4-1 success.

Welshman Cooper left Swansea in July after taking them to the Championship play-offs twice in his two years in charge, with his final game being a Wembley defeat to Brentford in May.

Cooper – who celebrated animatedly in front of the Forest fans at the final whistle – said: “The person who thought about coming back the least was me, I was just so focused on the game.

“Honestly. I had a lot of messages saying good luck going back.

“I am thinking ‘Am I missing a trick here?’ But I am that ingrained in doing a good job for Forest, like I was here and like I was with England (Under-17s).”

On scoring four goals for the first time in his 14 games in charge, only one of which Forest have lost, Cooper said: “Tactically we were perfect. We came here to win, full of confidence, expecting to win the game, but we knew we had to do it in a certain way.

“The guys played the game-plan exactly as we wanted it to go.

“We accepted Swansea would have more of the ball and make more passes, but where that happens is the most important thing.”

Brennan Johnson starred for Forest with a goal and an assist and generally gave fellow Wales international Ben Cabango a torrid afternoon.

But Cooper said he would not be encouraging any January interest in the skilful 20-year-old winger.

“I’ve been very clear about that situation – and the phone’s off anyway,” Cooper said.

“But he only wants to get better and he’s having some real defining moments in games.

“Sometimes you have to be careful with young players when you talk them up because their minds can wander.

“But he’s really coming of age. He can play, he’s a threat and he’s learning every part of the game now.”

Swansea have now lost three successive games, their worst run of form since Russell Martin succeeded Cooper in August.

Martin said: “We had the better chances and should be one or two up at half-time. I thought we were great in the first half.

“We concede a goal too early in the second half, don’t react well enough to that, and concede again.

“It’s just happened too many times. When we concede, for the next five minutes, we weren’t us.

“If we cut out the individual mistakes we’ll be more than fine. We’re being punished for individual errors at the moment, but we will get there.”

