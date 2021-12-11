Nigel Clough applauds Mansfield as fine form continues with win over Salford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough had high praise for his in-form side as they came from behind to beat Salford 2-1 to make it nine wins in 10 games in all competitions.

Salford dominated early on and grabbed a ninth-minute lead when Tom Elliott flicked on Donald Love’s long throw and Matty Lund turned it home from close range.

But, after Theo Vassell had denied Jordan Bowery on the line, Stephen McLaughlin’s powerful low free-kick in the 36th minute went in off Rhys Oates’ shin before McLaughlin bent a low 25-yard free-kick inside the post with everyone waiting for a cross on the stroke of half-time.

Salford dominated second-half possession but rarely looked like seriously troubling Nathan Bishop.

“It was an outstanding result and performance again on the back of Tuesday night against Carlisle and the cup win at Doncaster,” Clough said.

“I think it’s absolutely incredible to win nine out of 10 from where we’ve come from with no draws. To actually win nine games is extremely difficult to do.

“A great deal of credit goes to the players for how hard they’re working.

“We didn’t think they would play a three today so I changed the formation after 20 minutes and we settled down after that and looked much better.

“For 15-20 minutes of the second half we were very good indeed, as good as we have been.

“We are getting better at seeing out games week by week. To restrict Salford to one long-range shot in 49 minutes shows we were organised and we made it hard for them.”

The defeat left Salford nine points off the top seven.

Ammies boss Gary Bowyer said: “I thought we started very well and took the game to a team that had won eight of their last nine games.

“We scored a very good goal from a set-piece and had another great opportunity.

“But the game changed on a free-kick when Theo Vassell was clearly fouled and the referee gave it the other way.

“That said, once it’s been given against us we have to defend it and it was an appalling goal to concede.

“To compound that we then go and concede another. They should not be able to score from there if we line the wall up proper.

“Second half we’ve camped in their half but we’ve just not had enough quality in the final third to unlock them.

“Credit to Mansfield. They run hard, they’ve got energy all over the pitch, they close down and they make it difficult for you.

“That was our first league defeat in five and we need to regroup and go again. We have played almost everyone now and there is nothing in this league to be scared of.”