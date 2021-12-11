Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Wilder felt Middlesbrough could have won close encounter at Stoke

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 6:39 pm
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder saw his side take a point at Stoke (Richard Sellers/PA)
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder saw his side take a point at Stoke (Richard Sellers/PA)

Chris Wilder believes Middlesbrough could have nicked a third successive Sky Bet Championship victory at Stoke and might have done so but for Duncan Watmore’s early miss.

Watmore’s glaring 15th-minute error proved pivotal, although a draw between two sides with play-off ambitions was probably the right result.

Stoke star Tyrese Campbell will also feel guilty he did not convert his own opportunity in a lively opening period.

The second half, however, was disappointing in comparison leaving Boro manager Wilder and City counterpart Michael O’Neill to contemplate what might have been.

“You will talk about that missed chance and he would have been expected to score,” said Wilder of Watmore’s close-range effort that finished up hitting the back of the former Sunderland forward.

“But it wasn’t to be and they also missed a decent chance through Campbell.

“I enjoyed watching my team come into the backyard of a team who will be no doubt in the play-offs, and we have gone toe-to-toe with them.

“Overall, our performance was good and on another day we might have shaded a win in a tight game. We came to a side, who I said previously, was potentially the hardest match we had faced.

“However, the greedy part of me says we should have won it,” added Wilder. “I don’t think it was a backs against the wall performance. We never felt we were massively under the cosh.

“I thought we dictated the flow and tempo of the game. When we had to defend, we defended properly in numbers.

“But it wasn’t a dig in, defensive performance. We weren’t playing an average Championship side.

“This is a really strong Championship side which had a lot of years in the Premier League who want to get back there.”

Both keepers, Adam Davies and Joe Lumley, enjoyed quiet afternoons, although the Stoke goalie saved well from Andraz Sporar while Lumley turned away a Mario Vrancic shot, deflected goalwards by Campbell’s boot.

Stoke boss O’Neill said: “It was always going to be that type of game. Middlesbrough are a good side with good players and obviously Chris is having an impact since he has gone in there.

“It was a game of few chances and our systems cancelled each other out. We both had good chances in the first half and neither of us took them.

“In the second half, it was difficult for either team to make any chances. We couldn’t find that bit of quality.

“We made them turn the ball over maybe 10 or 11 times in the first half. We broke from there and that’s where our opportunities came from.

“It was similar to the opportunity he (Campbell) took at QPR. But we couldn’t find that bit of quality. However, we will take a point though I never felt we were going to lose.

“It was that type of game where a goal might have come from a free-kick or set-piece.

“We looked a bit leggy in the second half but pleased with another clean sheet. But I hoped we could impose ourselves more on the game in that first 15 minutes.”

