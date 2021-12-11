Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ulster make strong start to Champions Cup challenge with Clermont victory

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 7:51 pm
Stuart McCloskey scored a try for Ulster (David Davies/PA)
Stuart McCloskey scored a try for Ulster (David Davies/PA)

Ulster got their Champions Cup campaign off to a strong start with a 29-23 victory over Clermont in France.

It was Ulster’s first-ever win at the Stade Marcel-Michelin, with Stuart McCloskey and Nick Timoney scoring their tries and John Cooney kicking 19 points. Damian Penaud crossed for a brace of tries for Clermont and JJ Hanrahan contributed 13 points from the kicking tee.

Ulster totally dominated the first quarter of the game, with Clermont’s ill-discipline costing them dearly. The visitors opened the scoring, with Cooney nudging over a penalty from short range.

There was some great interplay between Ulster’s backs and forwards as Robert Baloucoune raced clear before linking up with Michael Lowry, who was brought down just short of the line. But Ulster’s pressure forced Clermont to infringe, with Cooney doubling their lead from the kicking tee.

Cooney knocked over a third penalty after 15 minutes to give the visitors a 9-0 lead.

Clermont were struggling to contain Ulster’s back-line, with powerful inside centre McCloskey causing havoc. And he claimed Ulster’s first try as he powered his way over from short range after some powerful carries from the visiting forwards, with new signing Duane Vermeulen in the thick of it.

But just when Ulster seemed to be running away with it, Clermont hit back with a perfectly-weighted cross-kick from Gabin Michet gathered and touched down by Penaud.

After a long consultation with the television match official (TMO), referee Wayne Barnes awarded the try. Hanrahan added the extras, but Clermont were soon reduced to 14 men when Jacobus Van Tonder was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Baloucoune.

Cooney and Hanrahan exchanged three points meaning Ulster held a strong 19-10 lead at the interval.

Clermont were a lot more physical and disciplined after the break and made it a one-score game with a superb try.

Former Munster outside-half Hanrahan broke clear before releasing Penaud on his outside. The France wing chipped the ball ahead and showed tremendous pace to win the foot race and score, with Hanrahan adding the extras to make it a two-point game.

All the momentum was now with Clermont, and they very nearly scored a third try when Hanrahan made a 60-metre break, with Ulster forced to infringe at the breakdown.

Hanrahan kicked Clermont into the lead for the first time in the game in the 63rd minute.

Ulster came right back at Clermont with a terrific break from James Hume putting them deep into the opposition 22.

Full-back Lowry attempted to offload the ball to McCloskey just five metres short of the try line, but Clermont’s Cheikh Tiberghien deliberately slapped the ball forward before Timoney picked it up to score.

Cooney added the extras and Tiberghien was sent to the sin bin for the deliberate knock-on.

Cooney made it a nine-point game with a successful penalty from inside his own half to seal a famous win for Ulster. Hanrahan kicked a late penalty to give Clermont a losing bonus point.

