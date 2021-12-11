Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Victor Lindelof breathing struggles gave David De Gea serious cause for concern

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 9:41 pm
Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof had to be substituted during their win over Norwich (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof had to be substituted during their win over Norwich (Martin Rickett/PA)

David De Gea admitted watching Manchester United team-mate Victor Lindelof struggle with his breathing during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich brought up memories of Christian Eriksen and Sergio Aguero.

The centre-back had to be replaced with 16 minutes left after he received treatment on the pitch for what appeared to be problems with his chest.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick was able to allay fears over Lindelof post-match and revealed he was “OK” in the changing room but goalkeeper De Gea conceded seeing the defender having difficulties reminded him of Eriksen and Aguero, who are both currently sidelined with heart issues.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was worried about team-mate Victor Lindelof (Martin Rickett/PA)

“As soon as it was like difficult breathing and feeling strange, the game doesn’t matter or football. First of all is life,” De Gea told Sky Sports after Cristiano Ronaldo’s 75th-minute penalty earned all three points in Norfolk.

“We saw some players who are feeling a bit, I don’t know what was going on, but Victor was feeling his breathing.

“We saw already Eriksen, Aguero… so it is sometimes a bit difficult to see your player acting like this so it was better to change. I hope he is completely fine.”

Rangnick provided a positive update on the 27-year-old when he faced the media and raised the prospect of the Sweden international being fit to face Brentford on Tuesday despite Eric Bailly replacing him at Carrow Road.

Ralf Rangnick
United boss Ralf Rangnick said post-match that Lindelof was feeling OK (Joe Giddens/PA)

He added: “Victor can’t even remember himself how it happened.

“I think he had a collision with another player and had problems to breathe. For more than 10 mins his heart rate was higher than normal and he was a little shocked by this, so we had to replace him.

“The doctor has checked him after the match and it seems everything is OK now, but we still have to see how he is doing tomorrow. Hopefully he will fit for the Brentford game.”

