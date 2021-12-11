Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Return to empty grounds would be ‘disaster’ for football, says Patrick Vieira

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 10:31 pm
Patrick Vieira hopes football can continue to be played with fans in attendance (Tess Derry/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has admitted it would be a “disaster” for football to return to being played behind closed doors.

The Eagles have cancelled their Christmas party due to the escalating coronavirus situation in the country, with the UK Government on Wednesday implementing ‘Plan B’ in England in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

While there is no suggestion the sport will return to being played without supporters soon – as it was when football resumed after the first lockdown in 2020 – Vieira is clear that he would not enjoy matches taking place in empty grounds again.

“This is the worst-case scenario,” Vieira replied when asked about the potential for the sport to go back behind closed doors.

“From my personal point of view, it is a disaster to play football matches without the fans.

“It is something that is difficult to process and I hope we will not get there because what the games needs is to have fans at the stadium.”

Vieira revealed he is double vaccinated ahead of Sunday’s game at home to Everton and reflected on the worrying situation in the Premier League regarding the virus.

Tottenham have been forced to cancel matches, while other clubs have been left without players due to positive Covid-19 cases.

It was part of the reason behind Palace halting plans to have a Christmas party this year.

“This is part of the culture of this country, this Christmas party the players are doing,” Vieira explained.

“We did it a couple of years ago and this is something players like to do, but obviously with the situation, we and the players decided to cancel the Christmas party and this was the right thing to do.”

The Government’s ‘Plan B’ measures mean proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test will be required for spectators to attend sporting events in England with crowds of over 10,000.

But Vieira added: “There is some specialist who will have to say if it is mandatory or not to have the vaccine or these kind of (NHS) passes you need to go into the stadium.

“The only thing I can tell you is, myself, I have the double vaccination and I strongly believe we need to have it, but everyone has to make their own decision on that side.”

Returning to football matters, the Palace boss paid tribute to opposite number Rafael Benitez ahead of Sunday’s meeting between the pair at Selhurst Park.

The Everton manager has been under pressure but eased the growing discontent with a 2-1 win over Arsenal on Monday.

Vieira knows what to expect from the Spaniard and played down talk Benitez only plays a certain brand of football.

“Something that was clear is that any team he managed, especially the Liverpool one, was going to be tough and difficult because those teams are well organised,” he noted.

“But I think we have to really be careful about thinking some managers are more defensive or offensive.

“Sometimes you have to manage with the level and the quality of the players you have compared to who you are going to play against.

“Of course sometimes we want to go on the field as Crystal Palace and dominate possession and do well, but sometimes we can’t do it. We can’t do it because the (opposition) team is better or is doing it better than us, so we can’t do what we want.

“I saw the Arsenal game and I don’t see the Everton team only defending or trying to just stop Arsenal. Reputations sometimes are not right and I don’t want to judge a person just by a reputation.”

