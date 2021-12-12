Sheffield United clash postponed due to coronavirus outbreak at QPR By Press Association December 12, 2021, 4:17 pm Bramall Lane was due to host Monday’s match with QPR (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sheffield United’s Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR at Bramall Lane on Monday has been postponed after the visitors returned a number of positive coronavirus cases. QPR did not specify the number of players and staff who were affected but said it had left them with “insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture”. In accordance with EFL regulations, the circumstances of the postponement will be investigated and a rescheduled date announced in due course. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Manchester United players and staff ‘test positive for coronavirus’ Rhian Brewster out with hamstring injury as Sheffield United face QPR Tottenham’s clash with Brighton postponed due to coronavirus outbreak Tottenham’s Conference League clash with Rennes postponed over Covid outbreak